Big Cabinet Announcement: 8 Km Dwarka Tunnel In Delhi To Connect Dwarka Expressway To Vasant Kunj

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced Cabinet approval for the 2-lane Dwarka Tunnel — an 8-km underground corridor that will provide massive relief to Delhi traffic.The tunnel will run from Shiv Murti interchange through Vasant Kunj, Nelson Mandela Marg, to the elevated corridor near Barapullah drain towards DND Flyway, creating a new seamless route.Crucially, it will pass underneath the Delhi Ridge — the capital’s ‘lungs’ — without disturbing this vital green area.