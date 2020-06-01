'Big decision...': Govt hikes procurement prices for 14 summer crops

Updated: 01 Jun 2020, 08:12 PM IST

One of the main thrusts of the decisions was on th... moreOne of the main thrusts of the decisions was on the agriculture sector, with the government approving minimum support prices (MSP) for 14 crops part of the Kharif harvest. Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that farmers would enjoy 50-83% higher return on their harvest with the fresh procurement prices. Watch the full video for more.