'Big Guys Will Play': Man Who Manages Over ₹2 Lakh Cr Of Investors' Wealth On Where To Put Money Now

In this podcast, we speak with Swarup Mohanty, the Vice Chairman & CEO of Mirae Asset Investment Managers, who tells us how investors should approach their portfolios at a volatile time like this. 'This is the change of eras, and the big guys will play', he says. ‘Your next installment of investment should be inversely proportional to the attractiveness of the near term return.’ He also explains why retirement is India's biggest ticking time bomb, and why investors should put money in equities like they used to put in gold. Watch!