'Big Guys Will Play': Man Who Manages Over ₹2 Lakh Cr Of Investors' Wealth On Where To Put Money Now
In this podcast, we speak with Swarup Mohanty, the Vice Chairman & CEO of Mirae Asset Investment Managers, who tells us how investors should approach their portfolios at a volatile time like this. 'This is the change of eras, and the big guys will play', he says. ‘Your next installment of investment should be inversely proportional to the attractiveness of the near term return.’ He also explains why retirement is India's biggest ticking time bomb, and why investors should put money in equities like they used to put in gold. Watch!
Dipti Sharma
For the past six years, Dipti has been deeply immersed in the ever-evolving world of stock markets—starting as a journalist at Informist, then establishing herself at CNBC Digital and Moneycontrol. Now, she is exploring fresh horizons with Mint. She not only writes about stocks but also creates market videos with experts to simplify complex trends, while keeping an eye on deals, acquisitions, and chatting with industry leaders.