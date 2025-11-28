English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 28 2025 15:58:32
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.40 0.11%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.85 -0.15%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 356.85 -0.31%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,566.85 0.21%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 326.60 -0.18%
Business News/ Videos / BIG Jolt to Indo-Pacific: Explosive Report Claims Trump Warned Japan After Xi's Call | Details

BIG Jolt to Indo-Pacific: Explosive Report Claims Trump Warned Japan After Xi's Call | Details

Updated: 28 Nov 2025, 11:51 pm IST Livemint

Shocking WSJ report: Trump privately urged Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi to lower the volume on Taiwan—don't provoke China over its sovereignty. After Takaichi's Nov 7 claim that a Taiwan attack threatens Japan's survival (potentially justifying military aid to US), Beijing erupted with demands, tourist warnings & missile rebukes. Tokyo denies it all, citing no such fact. Amid US-China trade truce, is Trump prioritizing deals over allies? Tensions boil in Taiwan Strait.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue