Shocking WSJ report: Trump privately urged Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi to lower the volume on Taiwan—don't provoke China over its sovereignty. After Takaichi's Nov 7 claim that a Taiwan attack threatens Japan's survival (potentially justifying military aid to US), Beijing erupted with demands, tourist warnings & missile rebukes. Tokyo denies it all, citing no such fact. Amid US-China trade truce, is Trump prioritizing deals over allies? Tensions boil in Taiwan Strait.
