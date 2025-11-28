BIG Jolt to Indo-Pacific: Explosive Report Claims Trump Warned Japan After Xi's Call | Details

Updated: 28 Nov 2025, 11:51 pm IST

Shocking WSJ report: Trump privately urged Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi to lower the volume on Taiwan—don't provoke China over its sovereignty. After Takaichi's Nov 7 claim that a Taiwan attack threatens Japan's survival (potentially justifying military aid to US), Beijing erupted with demands, tourist warnings & missile rebukes. Tokyo denies it all, citing no such fact. Amid US-China trade truce, is Trump prioritizing deals over allies? Tensions boil in Taiwan Strait.