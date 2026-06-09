Big Push To Decongest Mumbai: But Do We Have Enough Public Transport Infra? | BKC Car-Free Fridays

Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai is among the most congested corporate hubs in India. It's lined with fancy office buildings and everything that comes with it, and it can take you over 20 minutes just cross one small signal on weekdays - that's the kind of traffic this suburb sees. Now, Mumbai is launching a new initiative which they say is one of a kind - Car Free Fridays in BKC. But does the city have enough public transport to support this?