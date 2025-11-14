English
Business News/ Videos / 'Big Short' Burry Exits Wall Street As He Shuts Scion, Warns Tech Profits Are Massively Inflated

‘Big Short’ Burry Exits Wall Street As He Shuts Scion, Warns Tech Profits Are Massively Inflated

Updated: 14 Nov 2025, 04:14 pm IST Livemint

‘Big Short’ Burry Exits Wall Street As He Shuts Scion, Warns Tech Profits Are Massively Inflated US-based hedge fund Scion Asset Management's founder, Michael Burry, on Monday, 10 November 2025, terminated the registration status of the investment giant, according to the official data collected from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website. Watch for more!

 
