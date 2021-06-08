Subscribe
Home >Videos >Big southern films likely to be delayed, cable, DTH subscriptions to see a cut

Updated: 08 Jun 2021, 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Unlike south Indian language offerings such as Master and Vakeel Saab that capitalised on eased restrictions in home territories when released earlier this year, many upcoming southern films are likely to wait for the whole country to open up. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.