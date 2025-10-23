In a big update as India-U.S. trade talks are on right now, 3 people aware of the matter have told Mint that India & U.S. are closing in on the long pending deal, and that it could slash the current tariffs for Indian exports to just 15-16%, from the current 50%. So what's the key things on the table right now? Watch!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.