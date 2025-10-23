English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 23 2025 12:50:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.60 1.04%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 417.50 1.13%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 246.45 2.07%
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 1,017.30 0.99%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 408.10 1.54%
Business News/ Videos / Big Tariff Cuts Likely Soon: China's Hardening Stance Pushes U.S. Towards Wanting A Quick India Deal

Big Tariff Cuts Likely Soon: China's Hardening Stance Pushes U.S. Towards Wanting A Quick India Deal

Updated: 23 Oct 2025, 12:58 pm IST Livemint

In a big update as India-U.S. trade talks are on right now, 3 people aware of the matter have told Mint that India & U.S. are closing in on the long pending deal, and that it could slash the current tariffs for Indian exports to just 15-16%, from the current 50%. So what's the key things on the table right now? Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue