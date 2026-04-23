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Big Twist: AI Ate Your Job, Now It's Coming For Company Profits! Clients Want AI Efficiency Discount

There's an interesting dimension that's now being added to the whole AI productivity debate. For months, big companies have been bragging about how AI is helping them work faster, cut costs, and reimagine their client services. So now that AI is clearly doing some work much faster and more efficiently than humans, and most companies have roped in AI tools to help work get done faster, clients of these companies are asking an awkward question -if AI is doing most of the work that you used to do... then give us a discount, because you are not doing that work any longer! Companies are now hard-coding AI efficiency discounts of upto 10% into contracts where firms that they're outsourcing some work to, for example consulting firms, who are using AI to deliver work faster and with fewer staff. Watch.

Livemint
Published23 Apr 2026, 10:51 PM IST
Why Clients Are Demanding ‘AI Efficiency Discounts’ From Companies
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