'Biggest' Data Leak; Personal Information Of 81.5 Cr Indians On Sale For $80,000 | Watch

'Biggest' Data Leak; Personal Information Of 81.5 Cr Indians On Sale For $80,000 | Watch

Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 04:57 PM IST Livemint

A report by US-based cybersecurity firm Resecurity has claimed that personal information of about 815 million or 81.5 crore Indians has been leaked on the dark web in what some are calling the 'biggest' data leak in India's history. “On 9 October, a threat actor going by the name ‘pwn0001’ posted a thread on Breach Forums brokering access to 815 million ‘Indian Citizen Aadhaar & Passport records.’ CERT has started a probe in the matter.

