Biggest disruption is not technology but the way orgs will be managed through projects

Updated: 23 Nov 2020, 09:00 PM IST

The path to recovery post-Covid crisis poses many challenges for CEOs as we now have been pushed into a world that is driven by change and this requires a very different leadership style. Smart, sustainable projects are the need of the hour for organizations to adapt to this ‘New Normal’, and CEOs have to step up as the ultimate project managers. In this latest dispatch of understanding the Future Of Leadership, we speak with Antonio Nieto-Rodriguez, Global Champion of Project Management, Creator of the “Hierarchy of Purpose” concept featured by Harvard Business Review, Thinkers50 award winner “Ideas into Practice”, Author, Global Chairman of the Project Management Institute (2016) and is ranked #17 in the Global GurusTop 30 list. In a freewheeling chat, Antonio speaks about how leaders should adopt a different leadership style in a post-Covid world. Watch the video for more.