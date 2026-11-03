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Biggest Question in Stock Market! Good Returns? Will Nifty Repeat History?

An analysis of the past 25 years of data by SAMCO Securities shows reveals that the average Nifty gain in November and December months stands at 2.5% and 2.6%, respectively.

Livemint
Published3 Nov 2026, 09:17 AM IST
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Good Returns? Will Nifty Repeat History?
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