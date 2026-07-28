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Bihar Cop Suspended After Firing AK-47 During Student Protest Over NEET Paper Leak | WATCH

A Bihar police constable has been suspended after firing an AK-47 into the air while attempting to disperse students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak in Siwan. Videos of the incident quickly spread on social media, triggering widespread criticism. Police said the rounds were fired in the air, no students were injured, and the officer has been suspended pending investigation. The incident comes amid nationwide protests over alleged exam irregularities, demanding greater accountability and reforms in India's examination system.

Livemint
Published28 Jul 2026, 01:20 PM IST
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Bihar Cop Suspended After Firing AK-47 During Student Protest
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