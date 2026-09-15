#Bihar Students Protest, Clash With Cops Over Irregularities In Police SI & BPSC Exams

Students in Patna, Bihar, staged a protest against alleged irregularities in the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment examination and the BPSC 70th examination. The demonstrators demanded an impartial probe into the alleged malpractices and called for a re-examination. Heavy security was deployed at the protest site as the agitation continued. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d