Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jul 01 2025 15:58:09
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,528.30 1.84%
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 2,011.95 0.56%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.95 0.13%
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,432.00 -0.95%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 683.95 -0.60%
Business News/ Videos / Bihar’s Bizarre Road: Forest Dept. Refuses Tree Felling, Contractor Goes Ahead With Road Widening

Bihar’s Bizarre Road: Forest Dept. Refuses Tree Felling, Contractor Goes Ahead With Road Widening

Updated: 01 Jul 2025, 06:36 PM IST Livemint

Bihar’s Bizarre Road: Forest Dept. Refuses Tree Felling, Contractor Goes Ahead With Road Widening A ₹100 crore road-widening project in Bihar, located approximately 50 kilometres from Patna, has been completed but is drawing attention due to large trees left standing in the middle of the newly constructed stretch. Watch for more!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue