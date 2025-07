Bihar’s Bizarre Road: Forest Dept. Refuses Tree Felling, Contractor Goes Ahead With Road Widening

Updated: 01 Jul 2025, 06:36 PM IST

Bihar’s Bizarre Road: Forest Dept. Refuses Tree Felling, Contractor Goes Ahead With Road Widening A ₹100 crore road-widening project in Bihar, located approximately 50 kilometres from Patna, has been completed but is drawing attention due to large trees left standing in the middle of the newly constructed stretch. Watch for more!