Bill Gates has executed one of the largest Microsoft stock sell-offs in decades, unloading nearly 17 million shares worth around $8.7 billion in Q3 2025. New SEC filings confirm the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust cut its Microsoft stake by almost 65%, raising liquidity and triggering market speculation over the move. The sale reduced the trust’s overall portfolio value by 17.7% and has prompted fresh debate over tech valuations, philanthropic funding strategy and Gates’ long-term wealth pledge. Analysts also note additional reductions in Berkshire Hathaway and other holdings. Watch.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.