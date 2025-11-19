English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 18 2025 15:59:20
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 305.90 -1.15%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 371.25 -0.39%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 420.85 -0.86%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.40 -0.38%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,485.65 -1.46%
Business News/ Videos / Bill Gates Just Sold 17 Million Microsoft Shares Worth $8.7 Billion; Biggest Sell-Off In Years

Bill Gates Just Sold 17 Million Microsoft Shares Worth $8.7 Billion; Biggest Sell-Off In Years

Updated: 19 Nov 2025, 12:47 am IST Livemint

Bill Gates has executed one of the largest Microsoft stock sell-offs in decades, unloading nearly 17 million shares worth around $8.7 billion in Q3 2025. New SEC filings confirm the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust cut its Microsoft stake by almost 65%, raising liquidity and triggering market speculation over the move. The sale reduced the trust’s overall portfolio value by 17.7% and has prompted fresh debate over tech valuations, philanthropic funding strategy and Gates’ long-term wealth pledge. Analysts also note additional reductions in Berkshire Hathaway and other holdings. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue