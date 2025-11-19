Bill Gates Just Sold 17 Million Microsoft Shares Worth $8.7 Billion; Biggest Sell-Off In Years

Updated: 19 Nov 2025, 12:47 am IST

Bill Gates has executed one of the largest Microsoft stock sell-offs in decades, unloading nearly 17 million shares worth around $8.7 billion in Q3 2025. New SEC filings confirm the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust cut its Microsoft stake by almost 65%, raising liquidity and triggering market speculation over the move. The sale reduced the trust’s overall portfolio value by 17.7% and has prompted fresh debate over tech valuations, philanthropic funding strategy and Gates’ long-term wealth pledge. Analysts also note additional reductions in Berkshire Hathaway and other holdings. Watch.