Bill Gates Wants A ‘Token Tax’ To Protect Jobs from ‘Being Wiped Out’ by AI

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has issued a stark warning that the rapid advance of artificial intelligence could trigger large-scale job displacement and create risks governments are not addressing fast enough. In a New York Times interview, Gates said previous technological shifts eventually created new jobs, but AI is spreading across so many industries simultaneously that too few sectors may remain to absorb displaced workers. He noted that AI coding tools have already surpassed him in areas he once considered a strength.