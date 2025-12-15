Billionaire Ackman Donates $99,999 For Ahmed’s Brave Act, Thousands Praise On GoFundMe Campaign A GoFundMe has been launched for Ahmed Al Ahmed, a Sydney fruit shop owner who wrestled a gun from one of the alleged attackers during the Bondi Beach shooting. He's now in hospital and recovering from bullet injuries to his arm and hand, his family told Reuters.
