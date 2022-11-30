Billionaire Sachin Bansal | Founder of Flipkart | Startup Buzz

This video talks about Sachin Bansal and his endea... moreThis video talks about Sachin Bansal and his endeavors, how he started Flipkart and made it big and his exit from Flipkart, and now his journey in making Navi big.
