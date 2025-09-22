France's richest man Bernard Arnault slams proposed 2% billionaire tax as an assault on France's economy in a fiery September 21, 2025, interview! LVMH CEO, worth €186B, calls economist Gabriel Zucman a far-left activist pushing to dismantle liberal systems, amid 86% public support for the tax on wealth over €100M. As PM Sébastien Lecornu faces budget pressure, will this ignite a wealth war?
