‘Billionaire Tax’ Debate Heats Up: France's Richest Man Bernard Arnault Slams President Macron

Updated: 22 Sept 2025, 11:31 pm IST

France's richest man Bernard Arnault slams proposed 2% billionaire tax as an assault on France's economy in a fiery September 21, 2025, interview! LVMH CEO, worth €186B, calls economist Gabriel Zucman a far-left activist pushing to dismantle liberal systems, amid 86% public support for the tax on wealth over €100M. As PM Sébastien Lecornu faces budget pressure, will this ignite a wealth war?