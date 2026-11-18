Bioweapons, Or Something Worse? Inside Iran's Alleged Secret Arsenal | Details

Could Iran possess scientific capabilities that go far beyond the destructive potential of nuclear weapons? Startling remarks by Hamed Fakhrizadeh, the son of assassinated Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, have reignited intense scrutiny over Tehran’s scientific ambitions and vision of future warfare. Speaking at a student gathering in Tehran, Hamed recalled his father stating that Iran had reached a level of scientific knowledge compared to which a nuclear bomb is a joke.