Bitcoin Breaks $100,000 Barrier, Reaches All-Time High Amid Trump’s Crypto Push

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has shattered the $100,000 mark for the first time, reaching an all-time high on December 5. This historic milestone comes as President-elect Donald Trump signals support for the crypto sector, fueling investor optimism. Trump’s recent actions, including the nomination of crypto advocate Paul Atkins as the next U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chief, have spurred expectations of a crypto-friendly regulatory environment, according to a Reuters report. Watch!
