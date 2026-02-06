Crypto Market Implodes: $2 Trillion Wiped Out as Bitcoin Crashes to $60K! Bitcoin plunges to lowest since Oct 2024—down 22% this week, 25% YTD. $1B leveraged positions liquidated in 24 hrs spark panic selling. Ethereum tanks 13% in a day (19% weekly, 38% YTD). Gold/silver volatile, Nasdaq/S&P 500 hit multi-month lows. Tech-AI optimism reversal drags crypto lower. Massive shockwave ripples across markets!
