Bitcoin Plunges To Lowest Since October 2024 As Crypto Investors Lose $2 TRILLION Overnight

Updated: 06 Feb 2026, 11:51 pm IST

Crypto Market Implodes: $2 Trillion Wiped Out as Bitcoin Crashes to $60K! Bitcoin plunges to lowest since Oct 2024—down 22% this week, 25% YTD. $1B leveraged positions liquidated in 24 hrs spark panic selling. Ethereum tanks 13% in a day (19% weekly, 38% YTD). Gold/silver volatile, Nasdaq/S&P 500 hit multi-month lows. Tech-AI optimism reversal drags crypto lower. Massive shockwave ripples across markets!