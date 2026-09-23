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#BJD MLAs Protest Textbook Errors in #Odisha, Demand #EducationMinister’s Resignation

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLAs staged a protest over alleged errors in school textbooks and demanded the resignation of the Odisha Education Minister. Workers from Biju Yuva Janata Dal and Chhatra Janata Dal also attempted to ‘gherao’ the Odisha Assembly as part of the demonstration. The opposition party has raised concerns over the quality and accuracy of educational materials being provided to students across the state. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d

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Published23 Sep 2026, 02:35 PM IST
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#BJD MLAs Protest Textbook Errors in #Odisha, Demand #EducationMinister’s Resignation
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