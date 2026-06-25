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BJP Attacks Congress After Hyderabad Names Street After Donald Trump

A stretch of road in Hyderabad near the US Consulate has been renamed “Donald Trump Avenue”, triggering a fresh political row in India. The ceremonial renaming was unveiled during “Freedom 250” celebrations marking 250 years of American Independence. US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister were present at the event. The BJP quickly turned the diplomatic gesture into a political attack on Rahul Gandhi, questioning why a Congress-led state government would honour Trump if he was “hurting Indian interests,” as Rahul had claimed. The controversy highlights the sharp divide between national political rhetoric and state-level diplomatic outreach.

Livemint
Published25 Jun 2026, 07:50 PM IST
BJP Attacks Congress After Hyderabad Names Street After Donald Trump
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