Business News/ Videos / BJP Got 12 TIMES More Money Than Congress In FY25! Here Are The TOP Political Donors

BJP Got 12 TIMES More Money Than Congress In FY25! Here Are The TOP Political Donors

Updated: 22 Dec 2025, 08:38 pm IST Gulam Jeelani

BJP Got 12 TIMES More Money Than Congress In FY25! Here Are The TOP Political Donors The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received ₹6,088 crore as political donations in 2024-25, the details available on Election Commission website have revealed. Mint's Gulam Jeelani breaks down what are electoral trusts and who were the top donors and to which political party? Watch

 
