BJP Got 12 TIMES More Money Than Congress In FY25! Here Are The TOP Political Donors The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received ₹6,088 crore as political donations in 2024-25, the details available on Election Commission website have revealed. Mint's Gulam Jeelani breaks down what are electoral trusts and who were the top donors and to which political party? Watch
