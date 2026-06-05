‘BJP Vs Tamilian’: Why K Annamalai Has Announced A New Political 'Movement' After Quitting BJP

Former Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party and announced he is launching a new political party. In a strongly worded video message, Annamalai declared, “We The Leaders” will contest the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls. He called for a new politics driven by common people, free from dynasties and cult culture. Annamalai said he had informed the BJP leadership of his decision months ago and stayed until the elections were over. He thanked the party but stated that their views on Tamil Nadu no longer align.