BJYU's Founder Byju Raveendran Raising Funds, Why? | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 01:36 AM IST

Byju Raveendran, the founder of Byju's, the most valuable edtech startup in the world, is currently in discussions with investors to increase his stake in the company to as much as forty percent. The former educator is using his shares in the company as collateral in order to secure funding in order to finance the stake repurchases, which could amount to as much as 15% of the company. Although Byju's was valued at $22 billion the last time it raised funds, the buyback may take place at a lower valuation, according to the people who spoke on the condition that they not be named because they were discussing private negotiations. Let's dig a little deeper into his funding process up to this point and see what kind of impact it could have on the company.