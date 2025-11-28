Keep seeing Black Friday sale prompts on your phone screens luring you to yet another sale? Black Friday isn’t just a Western shopping phenomenon anymore, India has officially joined the party—and who doesn’t love a good deal. Black Friday traces its roots back to the early 1960s in the United States and points to a period of shopping surge around Thanksgiving. What started as a single day of frantic bargain hunting has actually evolved into a global retail phenomenon - watch!
