Black Friday Sale: Indian Retailers Now Offer Sales For 100 Out Of 365 Days! | Season Never Ending?

Updated: 28 Nov 2025, 02:13 pm IST Livemint

Keep seeing Black Friday sale prompts on your phone screens luring you to yet another sale? Black Friday isn’t just a Western shopping phenomenon anymore, India has officially joined the party—and who doesn’t love a good deal. Black Friday traces its roots back to the early 1960s in the United States and points to a period of shopping surge around Thanksgiving. What started as a single day of frantic bargain hunting has actually evolved into a global retail phenomenon - watch!

 
