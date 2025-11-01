English
Business News/ Videos / BlackRock’s $500 Million Shock: Indian-Origin CEO at Center of "Breathtaking" Loan Fraud Probe

BlackRock’s $500 Million Shock: Indian-Origin CEO at Center of "Breathtaking" Loan Fraud Probe

Updated: 01 Nov 2025, 10:54 pm IST Livemint

BlackRock’s $500 Million Shock: An Indian-origin CEO Bankim Brahmbhatt is now facing allegations of orchestrating a massive loan-fraud scheme involving fake assets and offshore transfers. Lenders say hundreds of millions in loans were backed by fabricated invoices and nonexistent customer accounts. While the CEO’s current whereabouts remain unclear, Watch how the most “breathtaking” financial frauds in recent years unfolded.

 
