Blockchain: The future of finance? | Mint Masterclass

Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 01:25 PM IST

How is blockchain affecting finance? The world's finance industry is worth around 22.6 trillion dollars. That is 20–25% of the world economy. Thus, any new technology will always try to disrupt the financial space. The Internet changed the way we did banking forever, and now blockchain, with its decentralization and transparency, is trying to do so. As per a PwC report on Global Fintech, 77% of financial institutions are expected to use or try out blockchain in their production systems. In this video we will explore four ways in which blockchains are creating change in the financial space.