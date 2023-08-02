Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Bloodbath In Dalal Street; Investors Lose 3 Lakh Cr In A Day | Was Fitch Behind It?

Bloodbath In Dalal Street; Investors Lose 3 Lakh Cr In A Day | Was Fitch Behind It?

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 07:19 PM IST Livemint

Fitch Ratings’ decision to downgrade US credit ratings spooked the Indian markets. Benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensex both ended the day in the red zone today. During day trade, Sensex crashed more than 600 points closing at 65, 782 points. By the end of the trading day over 3 lakh crores of investor capital was wiped out. What led to the market crash? Watch the full video to find out.

