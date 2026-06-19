Blow For Telegram As Delhi HC Rejects Plea Against Temporary Ban Amid NEET-UG Retest

The Delhi High Court has upheld the Indian government’s decision to temporarily restrict Telegram, ruling that the Centre is fully empowered to block access to the app. The restrictions, effective until June 22, were imposed over serious concerns that Telegram was being used by cheating networks to leak NEET-UG papers. The court called the order a “least restrictive measure.” Telegram had challenged the ban, arguing it affected over 150 million users. Meanwhile, CEO Pavel Durov accused Reliance and WhatsApp of orchestrating efforts to ban the platform, though he appeared to confuse Reliance Communications with Jio. Watch the Delhi High Court verdict on the Telegram ban in India.