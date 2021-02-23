Bollywood back to theatres with big releases | Business of Entertainment

Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 12:05 PM IST

Bollywood finally seems ready to bring audiences b... moreBollywood finally seems ready to bring audiences back to theatres with a bunch of new films scheduled for release and cinemas having received the green signal to operate at 100% capacity. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.