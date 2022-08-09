Bollywood in doldrums, ‘Darlings’ streams on Netflix

Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 10:53 AM IST

The box office failure of many Bollywood films in ... moreThe box office failure of many Bollywood films in quick succession is raising pressure on the Hindi film industry, after movies such as HIT, Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj and Shabaash Mithu failed to draw viewers. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.