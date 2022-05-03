Bollywood in for dull Eid weekend

Updated: 03 May 2022, 10:19 AM IST

After a three-year gap, movie theatres in India we... moreAfter a three-year gap, movie theatres in India were in for a traditional Eid weekend, though enthusiasm had dwindled considerably with the two new Bollywood releases--Runway 34 and Heropanti 2--hardly generating any buzz. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.