Bollywood in for dull Eid weekend

After a three-year gap, movie theatres in India we... moreAfter a three-year gap, movie theatres in India were in for a traditional Eid weekend, though enthusiasm had dwindled considerably with the two new Bollywood releases--Runway 34 and Heropanti 2--hardly generating any buzz. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.