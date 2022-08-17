Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Videos / Bollywood jinx unbroken as ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ Rakshabandhan’ disappoint

Bollywood jinx unbroken as ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ Rakshabandhan’ disappoint

Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 07:40 PM IST Livemint

With Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan releasing last week, cinemas across India were ready for the first full-fledged Independence Day weekend in two years flanked by the Rakhi holiday, giving ample time for families to visit theatres. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment