Bollywood records dullest Eid in years | Business of Entertainment

Updated: 26 May 2020, 08:49 AM IST

Sans a Salman Khan film, Bollywood has recorded it... moreSans a Salman Khan film, Bollywood has recorded its dullest Eid in years thanks to the Covid-19 scare and theatre shutdown across the country. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.