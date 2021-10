Bollywood rushes to lock dates as Maharashtra cinemas reopen

Updated: 05 Oct 2021, 08:03 AM IST

With the Maharashtra government granting reopening permits to cinemas last week, Bollywood producers are fast lining up releases to make up for lost time. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.