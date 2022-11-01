Bollywood sees dullest Diwali in years

Hindi films have seen a relatively muted response ... moreHindi films have seen a relatively muted response during the Diwali week, despite movie theatres operating at full capacity for the first time in nearly three years during the festivals. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.
