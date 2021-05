Bollywood set for ₹ 4,000 crore loss in 2021, ‘Radhe’ available for ₹ 249

Updated: 04 May 2021, 11:45 AM IST

Film trade experts are projecting a gloomy year fo... moreFilm trade experts are projecting a gloomy year for India’s movie industry with an estimated loss of ₹3,000-4,000 crore. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.