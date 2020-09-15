Bollywood stares at dismal festive quarter, Netflix brings ‘The Social Dilemma’

Updated: 15 Sep 2020, 01:57 PM IST

While many other businesses are looking at the upc... moreWhile many other businesses are looking at the upcoming festive quarter beginning October to maximise sales, India’s film exhibition market sees little hope ahead. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.