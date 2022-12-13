Bollywood to end 2022 with 50% of pre-Covid earnings

Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 11:55 AM IST

A few recent hits will still result in a below-par... moreA few recent hits will still result in a below-par 2022 for Bollywood, likely to be less than half pre-Covid collections. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.