Bollywood up for dim Diwali | Business of Entertainment

Updated: 10 Nov 2020, 08:14 AM IST Livemint
  • Though theatres across the country have reopened, Bollywood is unlikely to keep its promised date with Diwali this year and it is up to video streaming platforms to deliver fresh content. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.
 

